On December 27, 2023, Philip Binns, Senior Vice President of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A), sold 2,880 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Agilent Technologies Inc is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. The company provides laboratories worldwide with instruments, services, consumables, applications, and expertise, enabling customers to gain the insights they seek. Agilent's expertise and trusted collaboration give them the highest confidence in their solutions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,880 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Agilent Technologies Inc shows a pattern of 2 insider buys and 7 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Agilent Technologies Inc were trading at $139.78, resulting in a market cap of $40.953 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 33.20, which is above both the industry median of 25.85 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a price of $139.78 and a GuruFocus Value of $149.34, Agilent Technologies Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into how the company's executives view the stock's current valuation. While insider selling does not always indicate a lack of confidence in the company, it is one of many factors that investors may consider when evaluating their investment decisions.

