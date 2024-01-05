Jennifer Newstead, Chief Legal Officer of Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial), sold 566 shares of the company on December 26, 2023, according to a SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 29,163 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Inc, formerly known as Facebook Inc, operates as a social technology company worldwide. The company's products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus. Meta Platforms Inc focuses on connecting people through technology and building communities, enabling users to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

The insider transaction history for Meta Platforms Inc shows a trend of insider sales over the past year, with 114 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Meta Platforms Inc were trading at $354.9, giving the company a market cap of $920,833.214 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Meta Platforms Inc stands at 31.63, which is above the industry median of 20.23 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a share price of $354.9 and a GuruFocus Value of $328.59, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.