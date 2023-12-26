On December 26, 2023, Sharon John, President and CEO of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc (BBW, Financial), sold 17,596 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the SEC Filing.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc is a retailer offering an interactive make-your-own stuffed animal retail-entertainment experience. Customers go through an interactive process in which the stuffed animal of their choice is assembled and tailored to their own preferences during their visit to the store.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 196,751 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by Sharon John is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 19 insider sells for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc.

On the day of the sale, shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc were trading at $22.9, resulting in a market capitalization of $329.317 million. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 6.63, which is below both the industry median of 17.355 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.93, with a GF Value of $24.53, indicating that Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc is considered Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

