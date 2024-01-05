On December 26, 2023, Salesforce Inc's President and Chief Engineering Officer, Srinivas Tallapragada, sold 10,000 shares of the company stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through the following SEC Filing.

Salesforce Inc, listed under the ticker CRM on the NYSE, is a global leader in customer relationship management (CRM, Financial) technology that brings companies and customers together. It is the provider of its namesake Salesforce CRM platform, which allows businesses to manage customer interactions, engage with them across multiple channels, and utilize cloud-based applications for sales, service, marketing, and more.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 327,556 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest sale continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 315 insider sells for Salesforce Inc.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Salesforce Inc were trading at $265.7, giving the company a market capitalization of $257.081 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 100.98, which is above the industry median of 27.285 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a share price of $265.7 and a GuruFocus Value of $240.20, Salesforce Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

