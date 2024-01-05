Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Accounting Officer Samantha Prout sold 7,659 shares of the company on December 26, 2023.

The transaction was executed at an average price of $14 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $107,226. The insider's sell has adjusted the insider's holdings in Amicus Therapeutics Inc to fewer shares than before the transaction. Following this recent sell, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 44,568 shares of Amicus Therapeutics Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock.

The insider transaction history for Amicus Therapeutics Inc shows a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 47 insider sells and no insider buys recorded. This could suggest a trend among insiders in their trading activities, although the reasons for the sales are not disclosed.

On the valuation front, Amicus Therapeutics Inc's shares were trading at $14 on the day of the insider's recent sell, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $4.258 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.04, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued when compared to the GF Value of $13.42.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in Amicus Therapeutics Inc may consider the insider's recent trading activity alongside the company's current valuation to inform their investment decisions. However, it is important to note that insider trading activities can be subject to various motivations and may not always provide clear signals about the future direction of the stock price.

