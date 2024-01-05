Vidya Raman-tangella, Chief Medical Officer of Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC, Financial), executed a sale of 27,310 shares in the company on December 26, 2023, according to a SEC Filing. The transaction was made public through an SEC filing, which provides a window into the insider's trading activities.

Teladoc Health Inc is a multinational telemedicine and virtual healthcare company. The company offers a range of services, including telehealth, medical opinions, AI and analytics, and licensable platform services. Teladoc Health aims to provide accessible and high-quality healthcare, remotely, through mobile devices, the internet, video, and phone.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 52,859 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales for the company.

The insider transaction history for Teladoc Health Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 0 insider buys and 63 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Teladoc Health Inc were trading at $22, resulting in a market cap of $3.658 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.46, with a GF Value of $47.53. This valuation suggests that Teladoc Health Inc is categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice, according to GuruFocus's GF Value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.