Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.B, Financial) has experienced a notable fluctuation in its stock price recently. With a current market capitalization of $2.48 billion, the stock is trading at $10.29. Over the past week, the stock has seen a decline of -1.91%, yet when looking at the broader picture, LGF.B has surged by an impressive 30.58% over the past three months. According to GuruFocus's GF Value, the stock is currently Fairly Valued at $10.85, a slight adjustment from its past GF Value of $11, which suggested investors to think twice as it was considered a Possible Value Trap.

Understanding Lions Gate Entertainment Corp

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp operates within the diversified media industry, focusing on Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The company is known for its television production segment, which contributes the most to its revenue, encompassing the development, production, and global distribution of television series, movies, mini-series, and non-fiction programming.

Profitability Analysis

When it comes to profitability, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp holds a Profitability Rank of 5/10, indicating an average position within the industry. The company's Operating Margin stands at 6.25%, which is better than 60.04% of its peers. However, its ROE is deeply negative at -171.72%, surpassing only 2.25% of the industry. The ROA is also in the negative territory at -14.27%, yet it's better than 18.45% of its competitors. The ROIC of 3.15% is more favorable, outperforming 55.32% of the industry. Over the past decade, Lions Gate has been profitable for 5 years, which is better than 42.72% of its peers.

Growth Prospects

The company's Growth Rank is 3/10, suggesting below-average growth prospects. The 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is -1.80%, which is better than 45.08% of the industry. The 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is slightly lower at -2.50%, still outperforming 44.15% of the industry. Looking ahead, the Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is projected at 3.02%, which is more optimistic, as it's better than 40.6% of the industry. However, the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is a concerning -58.00%, only better than 5.89% of the industry.

Notable Shareholders

Among the notable investors in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) holds 139,396 shares, representing a 0.06% share percentage, while Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) owns 93,939 shares, equating to a 0.04% share percentage. These holdings reflect the confidence and interest of prominent investors in the company's stock.

Competitive Landscape

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp is positioned within a competitive set of companies in the media industry. Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc (BATRA, Financial) has a market cap of $2.5 billion, Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK, Financial) is valued at $1.71 billion, and Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (PLAY, Financial) holds a market cap of $2.19 billion. These competitors are closely matched in terms of market capitalization, highlighting the competitive environment in which Lions Gate operates.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp's stock valuation appears to be in line with its intrinsic value, as indicated by the GF Value. The company's profitability metrics, while mixed, suggest an average standing within the industry. Growth prospects are below average, with some concerns regarding the negative EPS growth rate. The holdings by notable investors like Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) may offer some reassurance to potential investors. Overall, Lions Gate's performance and future potential should be weighed carefully against industry competitors and broader market trends.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.