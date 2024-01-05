Harmonic Inc (HLIT, Financial) has experienced a notable uptick in its stock performance, with a market capitalization now standing at $1.45 billion. The current price of $12.93 reflects a 5.21% gain over the past week and an impressive 36.83% gain over the past three months. According to GuruFocus's valuation metrics, the stock is currently fairly valued, with a GF Value of $13.45, up from a past GF Value of $11.65. This valuation suggests that the stock price is aligned with the company's intrinsic value, maintaining its status as fairly valued both currently and in the past three months.

Introduction to Harmonic Inc

Harmonic Inc, operating within the hardware industry, specializes in video infrastructure products and system solutions. The company's offerings are critical for cable operators, satellite, and telecommunications providers to deliver video and broadband services to consumer devices. Harmonic operates through two segments: Video and Broadband, with the majority of its revenue originating from the United States. The company's recent stock performance has caught the attention of investors, signaling potential growth and stability in its market sector.

Assessing Harmonic's Profitability

Harmonic's Profitability Rank stands at 4/10, indicating moderate profitability relative to its peers. The company's operating margin of 5.13% is better than 57.32% of industry peers, showcasing its efficiency in managing expenses relative to its revenue. Harmonic's return on equity (ROE) is 1.91%, surpassing 39.78% of its industry counterparts. Additionally, the return on assets (ROA) at 0.90% and return on invested capital (ROIC) at 1.29% both exceed the performance of over 40% of industry peers. Despite these figures, Harmonic has only been profitable for 3 out of the past 10 years, which is better than just 13.39% of its industry peers, indicating room for improvement in sustained profitability.

Growth Trajectory of Harmonic

Harmonic's Growth Rank is currently at 3/10, reflecting a modest growth trajectory. The company's 3-year revenue growth rate per share of 7.30% outperforms 58.48% of its industry peers, while the 5-year revenue growth rate per share of 3.00% is better than half of the companies in the same sector. A standout figure is the 3-year EPS without NRI growth rate of 141.90%, which is higher than 97.45% of industry peers, indicating significant earnings growth over the period.

Key Shareholders in Harmonic

Notable investors have taken positions in Harmonic, with Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) holding 785,358 shares, representing a 0.7% share percentage. Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) follows with 224,305 shares, equating to a 0.2% share percentage, and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) holds 194,127 shares, or a 0.17% share percentage. These significant shareholders reflect confidence in the company's potential and strategic direction.

Competitive Landscape

Harmonic operates in a competitive environment, with peers such as Knowles Corp (KN, Financial) with a market cap of $1.65 billion, Infinera Corp (INFN, Financial) at $1.09 billion, and EchoStar Corp (SATS, Financial) at $1.35 billion. These companies, within the same industry and market cap range, provide a context for evaluating Harmonic's performance and market position.

Conclusion

In summary, Harmonic Inc's stock performance has been robust, with a significant 36.83% gain over the past three months, and the company is currently deemed fairly valued according to the GF Value. The company's profitability metrics, while moderate, show it is competitive within its industry, and its growth rates, particularly in EPS, are promising. The presence of notable shareholders adds a layer of credibility to the company's prospects. When compared to its competitors, Harmonic's market cap and performance indicate it is a significant player in the hardware industry. Investors will continue to watch Harmonic's progress as it navigates the competitive landscape and strives for sustained growth and profitability.

