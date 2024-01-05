Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $206.53, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc has witnessed a daily gain of 0.34%, marked against a three-month change of 14.19%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With a high Growth rank and Profitability rank, and a moderate Financial Strength and GF Value rank, GuruFocus assigned Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc the GF Score of 93 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc's Business

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, with a market cap of $24.30 billion and sales of $6.21 billion, operates with an operating margin of 16.07%. Since its spin-off from ADP in 2007, Broadridge has become a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker/dealers, asset managers, wealth managers, and corporate issuers. The company is composed of two segments: investor communication solutions (ICS), and global technology and operations (GTO).

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank reflects Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. The company's Operating Margin has increased from 14.97% in 2019 to 15.45% in 2023, indicating a growing proficiency in transforming revenue into profit. Additionally, the Gross Margin has consistently risen over the past five years, reaching 29.46% in 2023. The Piotroski F-Score further confirms the company's solid financial situation, while a Predictability Rank of 4.5 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance.

Growth Rank Breakdown

With a high Growth rank, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 9.6% outperforms 53.05% of companies in the Software industry. The three-year EBITDA growth rate of 13.2% and a five-year rate of 10.3% highlight the company's capability to drive growth.

Conclusion: Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc's Path to Outperformance

Considering Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. With a GF Score of 93, the company stands out as a compelling choice for investors seeking growth and profitability. For those looking to explore further, GuruFocus Premium members can find more companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen.

