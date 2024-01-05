Insider Buying: EVP Chief Financial Officer John Dietrich Acquires Shares of FedEx Corp

FedEx Corp (NYSE:FDX) has reported an insider purchase according to the latest SEC filings. On December 28, 2023, EVP Chief Financial Officer John Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the company. The transaction was disclosed in a SEC Filing on the said date.

FedEx Corp, with its headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee, is a multinational delivery services company. The company provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently, and managed collaboratively, under the respected FedEx brand.

Insider buying and selling activities are closely monitored by investors as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective. An insider purchase can indicate that the company's executives or directors are confident in the future prospects of the company and believe that the current share price represents an attractive entry point.

Over the past year, John Dietrich has purchased a total of 1,000 shares and has not sold any shares. This recent acquisition by the insider further adds to the buying activity observed within the company.

The insider transaction history for FedEx Corp shows a pattern of insider transactions. In the past year, there have been 5 insider buys and 12 insider sells. This activity can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

On the day of the insider's purchase, shares of FedEx Corp were trading at $252.02, resulting in a market cap of $63,472.708 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 15.05, which is above the industry median of 13.33 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.02, with a GF Value of $247.43, indicating that FedEx Corp is Fairly Valued according to the intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors often look at insider transactions as a signal of the company's health and future prospects. The recent purchase by EVP Chief Financial Officer John Dietrich may suggest a positive outlook for FedEx Corp among those with intimate knowledge of the company.

