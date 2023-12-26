On December 26, 2023, Bradley Vizi, Executive Chairman & President and 10% Owner of RCM Technologies Inc (RCMT, Financial), sold 13,003 shares of the company, according to a SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a total of 224,865 shares sold and no shares purchased.

RCM Technologies Inc is a provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced information technology and engineering services. The company operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology.

The insider transaction history for RCM Technologies Inc shows a pattern of sales by insiders, with 17 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, RCM Technologies Inc's shares were trading at $30 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $231.915 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 16.27, which is above the industry median of 11.89 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a stock price of $30 and a GF Value of $14.72, RCM Technologies Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.04, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

