ACM Research Inc Director Tracy Liu Sells 10,000 Shares

On December 26, 2023, Tracy Liu, a Director at ACM Research Inc (ACMR, Financial), sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. ACM Research Inc specializes in developing, manufacturing, and selling single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers use in various manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants, and residues.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 25,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 17 insider sells for ACM Research Inc.

On the day of the sale, shares of ACM Research Inc were trading at $20, giving the company a market cap of $1.186 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 17.96, which is below both the industry median of 27.775 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

ACM Research Inc's stock price in relation to its intrinsic value, as estimated by the GuruFocus Value, indicates that the stock is trading at a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.59. With a GF Value of $33.71, the current stock price suggests that ACM Research Inc may be a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice before investing.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

