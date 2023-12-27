InnSuites Hospitality Trust Chairman James Wirth Acquires 1,500 Shares

On December 27, 2023, James Wirth, Chairman of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT, Financial), executed a purchase of 1,500 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the SEC Filing.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust that focuses on ownership and operation of hotel properties. The trust operates through two segments: Hotel Operations and Hotel Management. The company's portfolio includes hotels with a suite and studio accommodations, which cater to guests seeking extended-stay options.

Insider transactions are closely monitored in the investment community as they can signal the confidence level of company executives and directors in the firm's prospects. Insider buying may suggest that those with the most intimate knowledge of the company expect the stock price to rise, while insider selling could indicate the opposite.

Over the past year, the insider, James Wirth, has purchased a total of 18,123 shares and has not sold any shares of the company. This recent acquisition of 1,500 shares is part of a pattern of insider buying activity observed at InnSuites Hospitality Trust.

The insider transaction history for InnSuites Hospitality Trust shows a total of 22 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells recorded during the same period.

On the valuation front, shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust were trading at $2,254.45 on the day of the insider's purchase, resulting in a market cap of $15.219 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 27.26, which is above both the industry median of 17.79 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 772.07, with a GF Value of $2.92, indicating that the stock is considered a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often look to insider buying trends as a signal of a stock's potential direction. With the insider's recent purchase, market participants may be keen to watch for any further developments or signs of confidence from InnSuites Hospitality Trust's management team.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

