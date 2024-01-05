Steven Fendley, President of the US Division at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, executed a sale of 7,000 shares in the company on December 26, 2023, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $20.4 per share, resulting in a total value of $142,800.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc is a company that specializes in the advanced engineering of technology solutions for the U.S. National Security community and allies. The firm is known for its innovative products and services in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cybersecurity/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, and combat systems.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 95,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock.

The insider transaction history for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc reveals a pattern of insider sales, with 34 recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the valuation front, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc's shares were trading at $20.4 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.616 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.12, with a GuruFocus Value of $18.23, indicating that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc is modestly overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.