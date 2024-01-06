Unveiling The Hershey Co (HSY)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Value investors often seek to determine whether a stock is trading at a fair valuation relative to its intrinsic value. For The Hershey Co (HSY, Financial), a company with a notable daily gain of 1.27% and a 3-month decline of 6.3%, the question arises: is the stock modestly undervalued? With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 9.27, this analysis will delve into the company's valuation to provide investors with a clearer picture.

Company Introduction

The Hershey Co (HSY, Financial), a leading confectionery manufacturer in the U.S., boasts a dominant 45% share of the domestic chocolate market. With a history spanning 85 years and a portfolio of over 100 brands, The Hershey Co's products reach approximately 80 countries. Despite its international presence, a significant portion of its sales come from the U.S., with emerging markets such as Brazil, India, and Mexico also contributing. Recent strategic acquisitions like Amplify Snack Brands and Dot's Pretzels have diversified its offerings beyond confectionery. Currently priced at $186.44 per share with a market cap of $38.10 billion, The Hershey Co's stock price is set against a GF Value of $250.62, suggesting a potential undervaluation.

1740881378255368192.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that assesses the intrinsic value of a stock, incorporating historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. When a stock's price significantly deviates from the GF Value Line, it can indicate whether the stock is overvalued or undervalued. The Hershey Co (HSY, Financial)'s current market price suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued, which may lead to higher future returns relative to its business growth.

1740881354318475264.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength can help mitigate the risk of permanent capital loss. The Hershey Co's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.09 places it in a less favorable position compared to 81.49% of its peers in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. Nevertheless, its financial strength is deemed fair, with a GuruFocus rating of 6 out of 10.

1740881397612081152.png

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability is a key indicator of a company's investment safety. The Hershey Co has maintained profitability for the past decade, with an impressive operating margin of 23.55%, ranking it higher than 95.51% of its industry counterparts. The company's strong profitability is reflected in its 9 out of 10 ranking. In terms of growth, The Hershey Co has a 3-year average annual revenue growth of 10%, which is commendable within its industry.

ROIC vs. WACC

Comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another way to gauge a company's profitability. The Hershey Co's ROIC of 23.37 indicates that it is generating cash flow efficiently relative to the capital invested. This is a positive sign, as it suggests the company is creating value for its shareholders.

1740881417354670080.png

Conclusion

In summary, The Hershey Co (HSY, Financial) presents as modestly undervalued, offering a fair financial condition and robust profitability. Its growth outpaces more than half of the companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. For a more detailed financial perspective, investors are encouraged to review The Hershey Co's 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.