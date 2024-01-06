Value investors often seek to determine whether a stock is trading at a fair valuation relative to its intrinsic value. For The Hershey Co (HSY, Financial), a company with a notable daily gain of 1.27% and a 3-month decline of 6.3%, the question arises: is the stock modestly undervalued? With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 9.27, this analysis will delve into the company's valuation to provide investors with a clearer picture.

Company Introduction

The Hershey Co (HSY, Financial), a leading confectionery manufacturer in the U.S., boasts a dominant 45% share of the domestic chocolate market. With a history spanning 85 years and a portfolio of over 100 brands, The Hershey Co's products reach approximately 80 countries. Despite its international presence, a significant portion of its sales come from the U.S., with emerging markets such as Brazil, India, and Mexico also contributing. Recent strategic acquisitions like Amplify Snack Brands and Dot's Pretzels have diversified its offerings beyond confectionery. Currently priced at $186.44 per share with a market cap of $38.10 billion, The Hershey Co's stock price is set against a GF Value of $250.62, suggesting a potential undervaluation.

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that assesses the intrinsic value of a stock, incorporating historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. When a stock's price significantly deviates from the GF Value Line, it can indicate whether the stock is overvalued or undervalued. The Hershey Co (HSY, Financial)'s current market price suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued, which may lead to higher future returns relative to its business growth.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength can help mitigate the risk of permanent capital loss. The Hershey Co's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.09 places it in a less favorable position compared to 81.49% of its peers in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. Nevertheless, its financial strength is deemed fair, with a GuruFocus rating of 6 out of 10.

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability is a key indicator of a company's investment safety. The Hershey Co has maintained profitability for the past decade, with an impressive operating margin of 23.55%, ranking it higher than 95.51% of its industry counterparts. The company's strong profitability is reflected in its 9 out of 10 ranking. In terms of growth, The Hershey Co has a 3-year average annual revenue growth of 10%, which is commendable within its industry.

ROIC vs. WACC

Comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another way to gauge a company's profitability. The Hershey Co's ROIC of 23.37 indicates that it is generating cash flow efficiently relative to the capital invested. This is a positive sign, as it suggests the company is creating value for its shareholders.

Conclusion

In summary, The Hershey Co (HSY, Financial) presents as modestly undervalued, offering a fair financial condition and robust profitability. Its growth outpaces more than half of the companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. For a more detailed financial perspective, investors are encouraged to review The Hershey Co's 30-Year Financials here.

