Taboola.com Ltd CTO Lior Golan Sells 60,000 Shares

Lior Golan, Chief Technology Officer of Taboola.com Ltd (TBLA, Financial), executed a sale of 60,000 shares in the company on December 27, 2023, according to a SEC Filing. The transaction was made public through an SEC filing, which provides a window into insider transactions at the company.

Taboola.com Ltd operates a discovery platform that connects people with content they may like but never knew existed. The company's platform, powered by artificial intelligence and a large dataset, analyzes hundreds of signals to match user interest with content, helping publishers monetize their content and advertisers to reach their audiences. The platform serves over 1 trillion recommendations to over 500 million daily active users every month.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 453,987 shares and has not made any purchases. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 21 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Taboola.com Ltd were trading at $4.21, which places the company's market cap at approximately $1.291 billion.

The insider trends at Taboola.com Ltd suggest a pattern of insider sales over the past year, which may be of interest to investors and analysts monitoring insider behavior as an indicator of company performance and outlook.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.