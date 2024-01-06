Taboola.com Ltd CTO Lior Golan Sells 60,000 Shares

Lior Golan, Chief Technology Officer of Taboola.com Ltd (TBLA, Financial), executed a sale of 60,000 shares in the company on December 27, 2023, according to a SEC Filing. The transaction was made public through an SEC filing, which provides a window into insider transactions at the company.

Taboola.com Ltd operates a discovery platform that connects people with content they may like but never knew existed. The company's platform, powered by artificial intelligence and a large dataset, analyzes hundreds of signals to match user interest with content, helping publishers monetize their content and advertisers to reach their audiences. The platform serves over 1 trillion recommendations to over 500 million daily active users every month.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 453,987 shares and has not made any purchases. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 21 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Taboola.com Ltd were trading at $4.21, which places the company's market cap at approximately $1.291 billion.

1740976521000054784.png

The insider trends at Taboola.com Ltd suggest a pattern of insider sales over the past year, which may be of interest to investors and analysts monitoring insider behavior as an indicator of company performance and outlook.

