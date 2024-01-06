Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS), a leader in RNA-targeted drug discovery and development, has seen a recent insider transaction according to a SEC Filing. On December 26, 2023, the insider, EVP CLO & General Counsel Patrick O'Neil, sold 20,825 shares of the company. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 41,108 shares and has not made any purchases. This latest transaction continues the trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 40 insider sells for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. On the day of the sale, shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $51.46, giving the company a market capitalization of $7.259 billion. This valuation places the stock in the significantly overvalued category according to the GuruFocus Value, which is set at $33.92 per share. The price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.52. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. Additionally, it includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc specializes in the development of RNA-targeted therapies, with a focus on drugs that can treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The company's technology platform has served as a springboard for the development of a broad pipeline of drugs, with the potential to transform the lives of patients with genetic and other diseases.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.