On December 27, 2023, Thomas Crockett, CEO of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV), sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction is part of a series of insider sales by the CEO over the past year, with a total of 72,010 shares sold and no shares purchased.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet medical need. The company's primary focus is on developing oral treatments for hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME).

The insider transaction history for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 22 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $12.02 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $423.69 million. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 4.42, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued when compared to the GuruFocus Value of $2.72.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Despite the insider's recent sale, investors should consider the broader context of the company's performance, market position, and valuation metrics when making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership