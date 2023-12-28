On December 28, 2023, Lawrence Ricketts, the Executive Vice President and COO of One Liberty Properties Inc (OLP, Financial), sold 4,664 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a SEC Filing.

One Liberty Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of diversified properties. The company primarily invests in retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long-term leases in the United States.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 25,164 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for One Liberty Properties Inc indicates that there have been no insider buys and 9 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of One Liberty Properties Inc were trading at $22.33, resulting in a market cap of $461.549 million.

The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 20.10, which is above the industry median of 17.77 and also above the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a trading price of $22.33 and a GuruFocus Value of $27.01, One Liberty Properties Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.83, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

