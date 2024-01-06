Senior Vice President Keith O'Rear of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) sold 8,588 shares of the company on December 28, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. Weyerhaeuser Co is a real estate investment trust primarily involved in the timberland business. The company owns or controls timberlands primarily in the U.S. and manages these properties as sustainable sources of timber for wood products, land for development, and conservation.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,588 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction reflects a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Weyerhaeuser Co shows a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 0 insider buys and 7 insider sells recorded.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Weyerhaeuser Co were trading at $35.01, giving the company a market capitalization of $25,382.135 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 39.97, which is above both the industry median of 17.77 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, Weyerhaeuser Co has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.16, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued in comparison to its intrinsic value estimate of $30.09.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

