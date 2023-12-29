On December 29, 2023, Bradley Vizi, Executive Chairman & President and 10% Owner of RCM Technologies Inc (RCMT, Financial), sold 21,647 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

RCM Technologies Inc is a provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced information technology and engineering services. RCM offers these services to various sectors including healthcare, life sciences, education, energy, and commercial and government sectors.

Over the past year, Bradley Vizi has sold a total of 246,512 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for RCM Technologies Inc shows a pattern of 18 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of RCM Technologies Inc were trading at $30.01, giving the company a market cap of $226.591 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 15.90, which is above the industry median of 12.05 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 2.04, with a GF Value of $14.73, indicating that RCM Technologies Inc is significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

