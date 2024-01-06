Insider Sell: Braze Inc CTO Jonathan Hyman Sells 15,000 Shares

Jonathan Hyman, the Chief Technology Officer of Braze Inc (BRZE, Financial), sold 15,000 shares of the company on December 28, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $54.51 per share, resulting in a total value of $817,650.

Braze Inc is a customer engagement platform that provides messaging services to businesses, helping them to better understand their customers and to optimize their engagement strategies. The company's software solutions are designed to integrate with clients' existing technology stacks, enabling a seamless experience across various communication channels.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 370,667 shares of Braze Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 74 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Braze Inc were trading at $54.51, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $5.304 billion.

The insider transaction history suggests a pattern of consistent selling by insiders at Braze Inc, which may be of interest to current and potential investors. It is important for investors to consider insider transaction trends when evaluating a company's stock performance and future prospects.

