Phillips 66 Insider Vanessa Sutherland Sells 3,700 Shares

On December 28, 2023, Vanessa Sutherland, EVP, GC and Secretary of Phillips 66 (PSX), sold 3,700 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining, and marketing and specialties businesses. The company processes, transports, stores, and markets fuels and products globally.

According to the data provided, the insider has sold a total of 3,700 shares over the past year and has not made any purchases of the stock during that time. The insider transaction history for Phillips 66 indicates a pattern of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 1 insider buy and 10 insider sells.

On the day of the sale, shares of Phillips 66 were trading at $133.18, giving the company a market capitalization of $58.576 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 8.03, which is below both the industry median of 9.46 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.17, with a GF Value of $114.10, indicating that Phillips 66 is considered modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership