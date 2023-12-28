Director Jeffrey Kindler Sells 96,686 Shares of Precigen Inc

On December 28, 2023, Jeffrey Kindler, a Director at Precigen Inc (PGEN, Financial), sold 96,686 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. Precigen Inc is a biotechnology company that specializes in the development of gene and cell therapies. The company's platform is designed to improve the treatment of cancer and other diseases by controlling gene expression at the cellular level.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 96,686 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Precigen Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. There have been 10 insider buys and 21 insider sells over the past year.

On the valuation front, shares of Precigen Inc were trading at $1.41 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. The company's market cap stands at $333.552 million.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 5.42, with a GF Value of $0.26, indicating that Precigen Inc is significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus' valuation metrics.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

