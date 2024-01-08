Dickson Concepts (International) Ltd's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Understanding the Dividend Dynamics of Dickson Concepts (International) Ltd

Dickson Concepts (International) Ltd (DCOHF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.1 per share, payable on 2024-01-19, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-01-02. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Dickson Concepts (International) Ltd's dividend performance and evaluate its sustainability.

What Does Dickson Concepts (International) Ltd Do?

Dickson Concepts (International) Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company that specializes in the luxury goods market. The company's operations span across several sectors, including the manufacturing and distribution of high-end products such as lighters, writing instruments, leather goods, clothing, watches, and fragrances. The bulk of Dickson Concepts (International) Ltd's revenue is derived from its Luxury Goods division, which caters to both retail and wholesale customers, and includes income from concession and consignment sales. The company's geographical footprint extends to Hong Kong, Taiwan, and other regions, with Hong Kong being the primary source of its revenue.

1741762812495065088.png

A Glimpse at Dickson Concepts (International) Ltd's Dividend History

Dickson Concepts (International) Ltd has established a track record of consistent dividend payments since 2018, with distributions occurring bi-annually. To visualize the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders, here is a chart illustrating the annual Dividends Per Share, which tracks the historical trends of the company's dividend payments.

Breaking Down Dickson Concepts (International) Ltd's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Dickson Concepts (International) Ltd boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 7.95% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 8.41%. This indicates an anticipated increase in dividend payments over the next year. Over a five-year period, the dividend growth rate has ascended to 12.00% per annum, while the decade-long annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 6.90%. Consequently, the 5-year yield on cost for Dickson Concepts (International) Ltd stock is approximately 14.01%.

1741762962978304000.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The sustainability of a dividend is often gauged by examining the company's payout ratio. Dickson Concepts (International) Ltd's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44, which suggests that a manageable portion of earnings is allocated to dividends, leaving room for future growth and financial flexibility. The company's profitability rank is 6 out of 10, reflecting fair profitability with net profit reported in 8 out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

For dividends to be sustainable, a company must demonstrate solid growth prospects. Dickson Concepts (International) Ltd's growth rank is 6 out of 10, indicating a fair growth outlook. However, the company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate show a decline of approximately -10.00% per year on average, trailing behind 82.18% of global competitors. This underperformance suggests that while the company has a stable dividend history, revenue growth may be a concern for future dividend sustainability.

Concluding Insights on Dickson Concepts (International) Ltd's Dividend Profile

In conclusion, Dickson Concepts (International) Ltd's dividend payments, growth rate, and payout ratio paint a picture of a company committed to providing shareholder value through dividends. However, the revenue decline and average growth metrics indicate areas that require investor attention. As value investors consider the prospects of Dickson Concepts (International) Ltd, they must weigh the attractive dividend yield against the potential challenges in revenue growth. Will the luxury goods market and the company's strategic initiatives be enough to sustain and grow dividends in the long term? For further analysis and investment screening, GuruFocus Premium users can utilize the High Dividend Yield Screener to identify high-dividend yield stocks that align with their investment criteria.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.