Assessing PENN Entertainment Inc's Stock Amidst Market Fluctuations

Author's Avatar

Investors in PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN, Financial) have experienced a rollercoaster ride in terms of stock performance. With a current market capitalization of $3.95 billion, the stock price stands at $26.02. Over the past week, PENN has seen a 3.71% gain, offering a glimmer of optimism for shareholders. However, the past three months tell a different story, with a 13.38% loss, indicating a period of volatility for the company. The GF Value currently stands at $44.59, a significant drop from the past GF Value of $54.5. This decline in GF Value, coupled with the stock's performance, suggests that PENN may be a Possible Value Trap, and investors should Think Twice before making any decisions.

Introduction to PENN Entertainment Inc

PENN Entertainment Inc, operating within the Travel & Leisure industry, has evolved significantly since its inception in 1972. The company now manages 43 properties across 20 states, with a focus on land-based casinos which contribute to 90% of its 2022 sales. The remaining 10% stems from its interactive segment, which includes sports, iGaming, and media revenue. PENN's retail portfolio boasts high-30% EBITDAR margins, aiding in securing licenses for digital wagering markets. The company's media assets, such as theScore and its partnership with ESPN launched on November 14, 2023, provide valuable sports betting/iGaming technology and customer access, cementing PENN's position as a digital leader in the industry.

1741824765561204736.png

Profitability Analysis of PENN

PENN's Profitability Rank stands at 6/10, reflecting a moderate level of profitability within the industry. The company's Operating Margin is 12.18%, which is commendable, surpassing 64.63% of 817 companies in the same sector. However, the Return on Equity (ROE) is at -2.91%, and the Return on Assets (ROA) is at -0.65%, indicating challenges in generating profits from shareholders' equity and company assets, respectively. On a brighter note, the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is an impressive 14.58%, outperforming 86.14% of its peers. PENN has maintained profitability for 7 out of the past 10 years, which is better than 60.97% of 766 companies in the industry.

1741824783156310016.png

Growth Prospects of PENN

The Growth Rank for PENN is 4/10, indicating a below-average growth trajectory when compared to industry counterparts. The 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share has declined by 7.00%, although this is still better than 34.6% of 763 companies. The 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share also shows a decrease of 1.00%, yet this is an improvement over 63.03% of 714 companies. Looking ahead, the Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is projected at 5.80%, which is more promising and better than 33.85% of 130 companies. The 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate stands at 8.90%, and the EPS Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is forecasted at a robust 43.40%, outshining 76% of 25 companies.

1741824800910798848.png

Key Shareholders in PENN

Notable investors have taken significant positions in PENN, with Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) leading the pack holding 6,138,520 shares, representing a 4.04% share percentage. Following him is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) with 1,396,900 shares, accounting for 0.92% of the shares, and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 660,668 shares, making up 0.44%. These holders reflect the confidence and interest of seasoned investors in PENN's market potential.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, PENN stands in a competitive position with a market cap of $3.95 billion. Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO, Financial) is close behind with a market cap of $3.88 billion, while Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV, Financial) slightly surpasses PENN with a market cap of $4.34 billion. Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR, Financial) trails with a market cap of $3.11 billion. These figures highlight the tight competition within the Travel & Leisure industry and the importance of strategic positioning for PENN.

Conclusion

In summary, PENN Entertainment Inc's recent stock performance has been a mixed bag, with short-term gains overshadowed by quarterly losses. The company's valuation, as indicated by the GF Value, suggests caution for potential investors. PENN's profitability metrics, while mixed, show areas of strength, particularly in its operating margin and ROIC. Growth prospects appear challenging in the short term but are more optimistic in the long-term forecast. The presence of significant shareholders like Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio), Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) may offer some reassurance to investors. Finally, PENN's market cap holds its own against competitors, indicating a resilient position in the industry. Investors should weigh these factors carefully when considering their investment strategy for PENN.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.