Barry Padgett, a director at Freshworks Inc (FRSH, Financial), sold 4,690 shares of the company on January 2, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $22.39 per share, resulting in a total value of $104,996.10.

Freshworks Inc is a software development company that provides innovative customer engagement software for businesses of all sizes. The company's suite of products includes customer support, IT service management, and CRM solutions, designed to help organizations deliver a better customer experience.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 74,824 shares of Freshworks Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions over the same period.

The insider transaction history for Freshworks Inc shows a pattern of insider selling activity. There has been only 1 insider buy in the past year, contrasted with 57 insider sells in the same timeframe, indicating a trend of insiders divesting from the company.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Freshworks Inc were trading at $22.39, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.353 billion.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider buying and selling trends as an indicator of a company's internal perspective. While insider selling does not always suggest a lack of confidence in the company, a high volume of selling, as seen in the case of Freshworks Inc, may lead to further scrutiny by the market.

It is important to note that insider transactions are subject to various motivations and may not necessarily be indicative of the company's future performance. Shareholders may consider monitoring the company's filings and press releases for a more comprehensive understanding of its financial health and business trajectory.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.