Lindsay Corp (LNN) Faces Revenue Decline in Fiscal 2024 Q1

Challenges in International Markets Lead to Earnings Dip

Summary
  • Total Revenues: Decreased by 8% to $161.4 million from $176.2 million in the prior year.
  • Operating Income: Down by 14% to $21.1 million compared to $24.6 million in the previous year.
  • Net Earnings: Fell by 18% to $15.0 million, with EPS at $1.36 down from $1.65 year-over-year.
  • Irrigation Segment: North America saw a 7% revenue increase, while international revenues dropped by 25%.
  • Infrastructure Segment: Revenues decreased by 12%, but operating income improved by 7%.
  • Backlog: Unfilled orders at $86.8 million, down from $129.6 million at the same time last year.
Article's Main Image

Lindsay Corp (LNN, Financial) released its 8-K filing on January 4, 2024, detailing its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended on November 30, 2023. The company, a leading provider of water management and road infrastructure products and services, experienced a decrease in total revenues and net earnings compared to the same quarter in the previous year. The decline was primarily attributed to lower international irrigation sales, particularly in South America.

Segment Performance and Financial Metrics

In the Irrigation segment, North America showed resilience with a 7% increase in revenue, driven by improved demand for irrigation equipment. However, international revenues saw a significant decline of 25%, mainly due to lower sales in Brazil and Argentina. Despite stable pricing, the segment's operating income decreased by 12%, with operating margin slightly reduced to 18.1% from 18.8%.

The Infrastructure segment faced a 12% revenue decrease, but operating income rose by 7%, benefiting from a more favorable margin mix with higher lease revenue. The operating margin improved to 17.1% from 14.0%, reflecting the segment's improved operating performance, particularly in Road Zipper SystemTM leasing.

Key financial metrics from the Income Statement show that gross profit margin has remained stable, supporting the company's overall margin profile. The Balance Sheet indicates a lower backlog of unfilled orders, which may impact future revenues. Cash Flow Statement details were not provided in the summary.

"Demand for irrigation equipment in North America improved in the quarter, reflecting increased order activity as grower profitability became more certain post-harvest," said Randy Wood, President and CEO of Lindsay Corp. He also noted the active quoting activity in international irrigation markets and the growth in Road Zipper System leasing revenues.

Analysis and Outlook

The company's performance reflects the challenges faced in international markets, particularly in South America. However, the strength in North American irrigation equipment demand and the strategic growth in infrastructure leasing revenues provide a balanced outlook. Lindsay Corp anticipates cautious investment from customers but expects a stable backdrop for irrigation equipment demand in North America. The company also sees potential improvement in international markets and opportunities in developing markets due to global concerns over food security.

For the infrastructure business, Lindsay Corp is beginning to see the positive impact of increased U.S. infrastructure spending. However, the timing of project implementation remains unpredictable, which could affect future performance.

Lindsay Corp's focus on innovation and technology in both irrigation and infrastructure segments positions it to navigate the current market challenges and capitalize on potential opportunities as they arise.

For more detailed information and analysis, investors are encouraged to join the fiscal 2024 first quarter investor conference call or access the slide presentation on the company's website.

About Lindsay Corp: Established in 1955, Lindsay Corporation is a global leader in providing irrigation and infrastructure solutions, including advanced technology and equipment to meet the world's growing needs.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Lindsay Corp for further details.

