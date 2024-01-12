What's Driving Lamb Weston Holdings Inc's Surprising 17% Stock Rally?

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW, Financial) has experienced a notable fluctuation in its stock price recently. With a current market capitalization of $15.91 billion, the company's shares are trading at $109.75. Over the past week, the stock has seen a 2.40% decline, yet when looking at the broader picture over the past three months, there has been an impressive 17.46% gain. According to GuruFocus's valuation metrics, the GF Value of Lamb Weston stands at $125.39, up from a past GF Value of $114.19, indicating that the stock is currently modestly undervalued, a consistent assessment from the past valuation.

Introduction to Lamb Weston Holdings

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, a prominent player in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry, is North America's largest and the world's second-largest producer of branded and private-label frozen potato products. The company's diverse product range includes French fries, sweet potato fries, tater tots, and more. With 70% of its revenue generated from North America, Lamb Weston maintains a strong market presence. McDonald's, accounting for 13% of fiscal 2023 sales, is its largest customer. Since its spin-off from Conagra in 2016, Lamb Weston has operated independently.

Assessing Profitability

Lamb Weston's Profitability Rank is a robust 8 out of 10, reflecting its strong position within the industry. The company's Operating Margin is an impressive 17.80%, surpassing 90.28% of 1,842 companies in the same realm. Its Return on Equity (ROE) is a staggering 107.36%, and Return on Assets (ROA) stands at 18.65%, both metrics outperforming the majority of their peers. Additionally, Lamb Weston's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 18.81%, indicating efficient capital utilization. The company has maintained profitability for the past decade, a testament to its financial resilience and operational efficiency.

Growth Trajectory of Lamb Weston

The Growth Rank for Lamb Weston is 7 out of 10, showcasing its solid growth prospects. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 12.60%, and its 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 7.60%. Looking ahead, the Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is projected at 13.24%. In terms of earnings, the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 23.20%, while the 5-Year rate is more modest at 3.30%. The EPS Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is estimated at 3.29%, reflecting steady future earnings potential.

Notable Shareholders in Lamb Weston

Among the notable investors in Lamb Weston, Stanley Druckenmiller (Trades, Portfolio) holds the lead with 1,826,090 shares, representing 1.26% of the company. Following him is Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 1,478,876 shares, accounting for 1.02%, and Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) with 493,597 shares, making up 0.34% of the company's shares.

Competitive Landscape

Lamb Weston operates in a competitive landscape, with key players such as Conagra Brands Inc (CAG, Financial) with a market cap of $13.67 billion, Campbell Soup Co (CPB, Financial) valued at $13.25 billion, and JM Smucker Co (SJM, Financial) with a market cap of $13.71 billion. These companies, along with Lamb Weston, form a closely contested segment within the Consumer Packaged Goods industry.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc's stock performance has been impressive over the past three months, with a 17.46% gain despite a recent weekly dip. The company's strong profitability metrics, consistent growth, and strategic market position contribute to its current valuation as modestly undervalued. With a solid profitability rank and promising growth rates, Lamb Weston is well-positioned within its industry, holding its own against competitors. The company's stock performance, backed by its financial health and growth prospects, makes it an interesting consideration for value investors.

