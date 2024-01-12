What's Driving Allstate Corp's Surprising 33% Stock Rally?

Allstate Corp (ALL, Financial) has recently experienced a notable uptick in its stock performance, with a 4.78% gain over the past week and an impressive 32.79% gain over the past three months. As of the latest data, the company's market capitalization stands at $39.51 billion, with the current stock price at $150.97. When compared to the GF Value of $159.23, Allstate is currently deemed to be Fairly Valued, a shift from its previous status of Modestly Undervalued when the GF Value was at $157.37 three months ago.

Introduction to Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp, a titan in the insurance industry, is one of the largest U.S. property and casualty insurers. The company's primary source of revenue comes from personal auto insurance, but it also offers homeowners insurance and a range of other insurance products. Allstate's services are predominantly distributed in North America through approximately 10,000 company agencies.

Assessing Allstate's Profitability

With a Profitability Rank of 6/10, Allstate demonstrates a solid position in terms of profitability within the insurance sector. The company's Return on Equity (ROE) is currently at -11.94%, which, despite being negative, is better than 8.56% of the industry. Similarly, the Return on Assets (ROA) stands at -1.99%, and the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is at -1.75%, both outperforming the majority of their industry peers. Over the past decade, Allstate has maintained profitability for 9 years, surpassing 52.03% of the companies in the industry.

Growth Trajectory of Allstate Corp

The company's Growth Rank is currently at 5/10. Allstate has shown a robust 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 15.00%, outperforming 81.88% of the industry. The 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is also strong at 12.50%, better than 81.32% of the industry. Looking ahead, the Total Revenue Growth Rate is estimated at 2.60% for the next 3 to 5 years, which is more favorable than 25.74% of the industry. However, the EPS without NRI Growth Rate is projected at -147.10%, a figure that, while negative, is still better than 0% of the industry.

Key Shareholders in Allstate Corp

Among the significant shareholders of Allstate, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss leads with 5,344,741 shares, representing a 2.04% share percentage. Following closely is Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio), holding 4,184,211 shares, which translates to a 1.6% stake. Nelson Peltz (Trades, Portfolio) also holds a notable position with 3,643,618 shares, accounting for 1.39% of the company's shares.

Competitive Landscape

In comparison to its competitors, Allstate Corp holds a strong market position. The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV, Financial) has a market cap of $44.21 billion, slightly higher than Allstate's. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG, Financial) follows with a market cap of $24.9 billion, while Markel Group Inc (MKL, Financial) stands at $19.06 billion. These figures highlight Allstate's significant presence in the insurance industry and its competitive edge in terms of market capitalization.

Conclusion

In summary, Allstate Corp's recent stock performance has been robust, with a significant gain over the past three months, reflecting a positive market sentiment. The company's valuation indicates that it is currently Fairly Valued, aligning closely with its intrinsic value as per the GF Value. Allstate's profitability metrics, although mixed, show resilience when compared to industry standards. The company's growth rates in revenue per share are commendable, and its future revenue growth projections are promising. The involvement of key shareholders like Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio), and Nelson Peltz (Trades, Portfolio) underscores the confidence in Allstate's market strategy and financial health. When juxtaposed with its competitors, Allstate maintains a competitive market cap, reinforcing its stature within the insurance sector.

