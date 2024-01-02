Signet Jewelers Ltd President William Brace Sells 3,000 Shares

President of KAY Jewelers, William Brace, has sold 3,000 shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG, Financial) on January 2, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 11,360 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Signet Jewelers Ltd is a retailer of diamond jewelry, watches, and other luxury goods. The company operates in several segments, including the Sterling Jewelers division, Zale division, UK Jewelry division, and others. Signet is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry and operates under several well-known brand names, including Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples, and Piercing Pagoda.

The insider transaction history for Signet Jewelers Ltd shows a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year, with 55 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the valuation front, Signet Jewelers Ltd's shares were trading at $104.82 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $4.393 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 12.01, which is below the industry median of 17.615 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a price of $104.82 and a GuruFocus Value of $81.60, Signet Jewelers Ltd has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.28, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.