On January 2, 2024, Robert Atkinson, EVP & COO of Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM), sold 5,500 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Newmont Corp is a leading gold mining company with a significant presence in the copper, silver, lead, and zinc industries. The company's portfolio includes operations and projects in various countries, focusing on safe, efficient, and sustainable mining practices.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 38,043 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Newmont Corp shows a pattern of sales by insiders over the past year, with 22 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Newmont Corp were trading at $41.26, giving the company a market capitalization of $46.209 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.58, with a GuruFocus Value of $70.85, indicating that Newmont Corp is considered a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

