Bicycle Therapeutics PLC CEO Kevin Lee Sells 8,703 Shares

On January 3, 2024, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics PLC (BCYC, Financial), according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction is part of a series of insider sales over the past year, with the insider having sold a total of 13,157 shares and having made no purchases of the company's stock during the same period.

Bicycle Therapeutics PLC is a biotechnology company focused on developing a novel class of medicines referred to as Bicycles. These synthetic short peptides are designed to combine the attributes of antibodies, small molecules, and peptides to create therapeutics with high specificity and affinity for disease targets.

The insider transaction history for Bicycle Therapeutics PLC shows a pattern of insider sales, with 23 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Bicycle Therapeutics PLC were trading at $17.5, giving the company a market cap of $658.517 million.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.47, with a GuruFocus Value of $37.43, indicating that the stock is categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership