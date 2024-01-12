Sanjeev Aggarwal, President and CEO of Everspin Technologies Inc (MRAM, Financial), executed a sale of 12,242 shares in the company on January 3, 2024, according to a SEC Filing. The transaction was conducted at an average price of $8.55 per share, resulting in a total value of $104,669.10.

Everspin Technologies Inc is a provider of magnetoresistive random-access memory (MRAM, Financial) solutions. The company's products are designed to enable the protection and preservation of mission-critical data by combining the speed and endurance of SRAM with the non-volatility of Flash. Everspin's MRAM solutions offer the persistence of non-volatile memory with the speed and endurance of RAM, targeting sectors that require data integrity and instant access, including industrial, automotive, and enterprise storage markets.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 71,741 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, with no insider buys reported over the past year. In total, there have been 30 insider sells and no insider buys for Everspin Technologies Inc within the same timeframe.

On the valuation front, Everspin Technologies Inc's shares were trading at $8.55 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $190.424 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 25.31, which is below the industry median of 27.9 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.16, with a GF Value of $7.39, indicating that Everspin Technologies Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

