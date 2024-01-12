Jolene Marshall, Chief Legal Officer of Smartsheet Inc (SMAR, Financial), executed a sale of 2,247 shares in the company on January 2, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was conducted at an average price of $47.1 per share, resulting in a total value of $105,833.7.

Smartsheet Inc is a software company that provides a cloud-based platform for work execution, enabling teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work at scale, resulting in more efficient processes and better business outcomes.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 16,599 shares of Smartsheet Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions that have taken place over the last twelve months.

The insider transaction history for Smartsheet Inc indicates a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders. There has been only 1 insider buy compared to 23 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, Smartsheet Inc shares were trading at $47.1, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.003 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.82, with a GuruFocus Value of $57.49, suggesting that Smartsheet Inc is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric used by GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor for the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

