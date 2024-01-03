Energy Recovery Inc CFO Joshua Ballard Sells 12,500 Shares

On January 3, 2024, Joshua Ballard, the CFO of Energy Recovery Inc (ERII, Financial), sold 12,500 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. Energy Recovery Inc specializes in the design and manufacture of energy recovery devices for water desalination and other industrial processes, aiming to reduce energy consumption and make these processes more sustainable.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 34,429 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Energy Recovery Inc indicates a trend with 6 insider buys and 22 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Energy Recovery Inc were trading at $18.55, giving the company a market cap of $1.011 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Energy Recovery Inc stands at 67.33, which is above both the industry median of 23.19 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $18.55 and a GuruFocus Value of $23.18, Energy Recovery Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.8, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

