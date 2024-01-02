On January 2, 2024, Santiago Subotovsky, a Director at Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM, Financial), sold 2,067 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Zoom Video Communications Inc is a company that provides a video-first communications platform. The platform connects people through video, voice, chat, and content sharing and is used for various applications including meetings, chat, phone, webinars, and online events.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 16,539 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 63 insider sells for Zoom Video Communications Inc.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc were trading at $69.67, resulting in a market cap of $20,362.888 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 91.64, which is above the industry median of 27.325 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a share price of $69.67 and a GF Value of $112.82, Zoom Video Communications Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.62, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

