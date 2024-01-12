David Novack, President & COO of Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX), sold 9,000 shares of the company on January 2, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $14.45 per share, resulting in a total value of $130,050.

Dynavax Technologies Corp is a biopharmaceutical company focused on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's first commercial product, HEPLISAV-B, is approved in the United States for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults aged 18 years and older.

Over the past year, David Novack has sold a total of 186,515 shares of Dynavax Technologies Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider selling activity at the company.

The insider transaction history for Dynavax Technologies Corp shows a trend of insider sales, with 18 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, Dynavax Technologies Corp's shares were trading at $14.45 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the stock a market cap of $1.937 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 38.41, which is above both the industry median of 24.355 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 2.03, with a current share price of $14.45 and a GF Value of $7.13, indicating that Dynavax Technologies Corp is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

