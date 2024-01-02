GoDaddy Inc COO Roger Chen Sells 4,000 Shares

On January 2, 2024, Roger Chen, the Chief Operating Officer of GoDaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY), sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in detail through the following SEC Filing.

GoDaddy Inc is a company that provides domain name registration, web hosting, and a range of other website services to small businesses and entrepreneurs. The company has established itself as a leading platform for online presence and marketing solutions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 140,753 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest sale continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 50 insider sells for GoDaddy Inc.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of GoDaddy Inc were trading at $105.22, resulting in a market capitalization of $14.215 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 43.32, which is above the industry median of 27.325 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a share price of $105.22 and a GuruFocus Value of $96.02, GoDaddy Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

