SI-BONE Inc Director Davis Timothy E JR Sells 9,900 Shares

On January 2, 2024, Davis Timothy E JR, a Director at SI-BONE Inc (SIBN, Financial), completed the sale of 9,900 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

SI-BONE Inc is a medical device company that focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal devices for patients with spine disorders. The company's flagship product, the iFuse Implant System, is used in minimally invasive surgery to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 9,900 shares and has not made any purchases of SI-BONE Inc stock. The insider transaction history for SI-BONE Inc shows a pattern of 37 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of SI-BONE Inc were trading at $20.93, resulting in a market capitalization of $833.916 million.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stood at 0.83, with a GF Value of $25.24, indicating that SI-BONE Inc was modestly undervalued at the time of the sale.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

