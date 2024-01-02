On January 2, 2024, Deanna Lund, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS, Financial), executed a sale of 6,000 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in detail through the following SEC Filing.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc is a company that specializes in advanced engineering, manufacturing, and national security solutions. It focuses on developing transformative, affordable technology, platforms, and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies, and commercial enterprises.

According to the filing, the insider sold the shares at an average price of $20.14, resulting in a total transaction amount of $120,840. Following this transaction, the insider's total holding in the company has been adjusted accordingly.

Over the past year, Deanna Lund has sold a total of 127,116 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but a total of 35 insider sells for the company.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc were trading at $20.14, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.389 billion.

The stock's price relative to its GuruFocus Value indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric used by GuruFocus, taking into account historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business projections provided by analysts.

The insider trading activity and the current valuation metrics provide investors with data points to consider when evaluating the stock's recent performance and potential future movements.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's executives and directors view the stock's value and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership