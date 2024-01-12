Joshua Brumm, CEO & President of Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN, Financial), executed a sale of 269,719 shares in the company on January 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing life-transforming therapies for patients with serious muscle diseases. Utilizing its proprietary FORCE platform, the company aims to advance modern oligonucleotide and other therapeutic modalities to modulate muscle expression for the treatment of various conditions.

The insider's transaction history indicates that over the past year, Joshua Brumm has sold a total of 629,656 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The overall insider transaction history for Dyne Therapeutics Inc shows a pattern of 38 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Dyne Therapeutics Inc were trading at $18.66, resulting in a market capitalization of approximately $1.190 billion.

Investors and stakeholders often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the implications of insider trading activities.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.