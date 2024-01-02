On January 2, 2024, Executive Vice President John Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart Inc (WMT, Financial), according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $158.8 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $158,800.

Walmart Inc operates retail stores in various formats under various banners. Its operations comprise of three reportable business segments, Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 23,052 shares of Walmart Inc and has not made any purchase of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there has been a total of 105 insider sells and only 1 insider buy.

As of the date of the insider's recent transaction, Walmart Inc's shares were trading at $158.8, giving the company a market capitalization of $424,726.789 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 26.16, which is above the industry median of 16.06 and also above the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

According to the GF Value, with a share price of $158.8 and a GuruFocus Value of $163.99, Walmart Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.