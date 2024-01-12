Leonard Livschitz, CEO of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN, Financial), executed a sale of 15,000 shares of the company on January 2, 2024, according to a SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $13.08 per share, resulting in a total value of $196,200.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc is a digital engineering services company that provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services. The company specializes in technology solutions that leverage the latest in cloud computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 104,296 shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, as indicated by the company's insider transaction history.

The insider transaction history for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc shows a pattern of sales by insiders over the past year, with 0 insider buys and 8 insider sells recorded during the same timeframe.

On the valuation front, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc's shares were trading at $13.08 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $954.701 million.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.68, with a GF Value of $19.30, indicating that the stock is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

