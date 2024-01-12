Jonathan Bornstein, President of Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX, Financial), executed a sale of 150,000 shares in the company on January 2, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $4.44 per share, resulting in a total value of $666,000.

Amprius Technologies Inc is a company that operates in the technology sector, specializing in the development of high-energy and high-capacity lithium-ion batteries. These batteries are designed to enhance the performance of a wide range of applications, including electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and aerospace.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 750,000 shares of Amprius Technologies Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, indicating a consistent pattern of share disposals over the period.

The insider transaction history for Amprius Technologies Inc reveals a trend of insider sales, with 12 recorded over the past year and no insider purchases during the same timeframe. This could suggest a sentiment of cautiousness among insiders about the company's stock performance or future prospects.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Amprius Technologies Inc were trading at $4.44, giving the company a market capitalization of $421.65 million.

Investors often monitor insider buying and selling activities as part of their analysis, as these transactions can provide insights into insiders' perspectives on the company's current valuation and future potential. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the implications of insider transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.