Telekom Deutsche Sells Shares of T-Mobile US Inc

Telekom Deutsche, a Director and 10% Owner of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial), has sold 584,730 shares of the company on January 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 584,730 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock.

T-Mobile US Inc is a major wireless network operator in the United States. The company provides wireless voice, messaging, and data services in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands. The company's advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to millions of customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value.

The insider transaction history for T-Mobile US Inc shows a pattern of selling activity from insiders. In the past year, there have been no insider buys and 27 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of T-Mobile US Inc were trading at $162.54, resulting in a market capitalization of $187.7 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 25.20, which is above the industry median of 16.8 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.11, with a share price of $162.54 and a GuruFocus Value of $146.54, indicating that T-Mobile US Inc was considered Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

