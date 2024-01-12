Stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Friday, with investors digesting a stronger-than-expected December jobs report that could influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decisions. The U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 216,000 jobs last month, surpassing the anticipated 170,000 and accelerating from November's revised 173,000 gain. Despite the robust job growth, the unemployment rate held steady at 3.7%, aligning with expectations. The labor force participation rate saw a slight decline to 62.5% from 62.8%. The report's implications for inflation and interest rates have heightened concerns, leading to a dip in stock futures, with S&P futures (SPX) down 0.3%, Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) down 0.3%, and Dow futures (INDU) down 0.2%.

Major U.S. indexes, including the S&P 500, are set to end the week with their worst performance since late October. The strong jobs report has led investors to reassess their expectations for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy, with some analysts suggesting that the central bank may not initiate an easing cycle as soon as anticipated. The technology sector, in particular, has struggled this week, with the Info Tech (XLK) index down over 4% as growth stocks grapple with the prospect of rising yields.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL, Financial) shares have come under the spotlight after receiving a second downgrade this week. BTIG analyst Andrew Harte shifted the rating to neutral, citing "too much uncertainty" and the long-term challenge of achieving consistent and profitable revenue growth. The new CEO, Alex Chriss, faces the task of driving margin expansion for Braintree and revitalizing traditional branded checkout. This downgrade follows earlier concerns from Oppenheimer about profitability and a shift in the product portfolio.

The F.D.A. is set to authorize Florida to import drugs from Canada, potentially saving the state up to $150M in the first year. This move could significantly impact the pharmaceutical industry, with Florida becoming the first state to receive such approval. The program aims to import drugs for conditions such as H.I.V., AIDS, diabetes, hepatitis C, and psychiatric conditions, and could face resistance from major pharmaceutical companies.

This week's dividend activity saw increased payouts from Bank OZK (OZK) and Alamo (ALG), with declarations from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and PNC Financial (PNC). Additionally, AT&T (T) and Mastercard (MA) are approaching their ex-dividend dates for upcoming payments. The dividend increases and declarations highlight the ongoing financial strategies of these companies in rewarding shareholders.

Okta (OKTA, Financial) shares declined in premarket trading following a Jefferies downgrade due to security concerns. The downgrade to Hold from Buy reflects the challenges the identity access management company faces after a significant hack that affected almost all of its customers. The bank has raised its price target but remains cautious about the company's growth prospects.

Maersk (AMKBY, Financial) (AMKBF) announced it will divert all vessels from the Red Sea for the foreseeable future due to security concerns, signaling significant disruptions to the global shipping network. The decision to avoid the Red Sea will add approximately 10 days to trip times and increase costs, highlighting the geopolitical risks affecting international trade.

Apple (AAPL, Financial), Alphabet (GOOG, Financial) (GOOGL), Broadcom (AVGO, Financial), and Nvidia (NVDA, Financial) executives are scheduled to meet with European Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager next week. The meetings will focus on digital regulation and competition, with Alphabet and Apple being subject to the Digital Markets Act in the EU, which could impose significant fines for non-compliance.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR, Financial) shares fell nearly 4% in premarket trading as Jefferies downgraded the enterprise software firm. The downgrade to underperform from hold is based on concerns that the AI narrative surrounding the company is "overhyped" and that the stock has reached unsustainable valuation levels without a clear monetization strategy.

Applied Therapeutics (APLT, Financial) shares plummeted on mixed results from a Phase 3 study, while Agilon Health (AGL, Financial) and Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO, Financial) also saw significant declines on negative news. Medical Properties Trust (MPW, Financial) dropped after providing additional financial support to its largest tenant, Steward Health Care System.

Monday.com (MNDY, Financial) shares rose with Jefferies upgrading the stock to Buy from Hold, citing the company as a long-term winner in the collaboration software space. The upgrade reflects the company's strong momentum in topline growth and free cash flow margins, with an attractive relative valuation compared to peers.

Oppenheimer revised its outlook on the restaurant sector, expecting "normalization" across demand, pricing, and cost trends. The firm's top picks include Domino's Pizza (DPZ, Financial), Restaurant Brands (QSR, Financial), and Sweetgreen (SG, Financial), with Yum Brands (YUM, Financial) receiving an upgrade to Outperform due to its reliable earnings momentum and high-quality unit growth.

Banzai International (BNZI, Financial) announced its intention to acquire an automated lead generation platform, IGLeads, highlighting the company's strategic move to enhance its marketing capabilities and reach targeted audiences more effectively.

Apple (AAPL, Financial) and The Walt Disney Company (DIS, Financial) are required to hold shareholder votes on their use of artificial intelligence, as mandated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The decision reflects growing concerns about AI's potential impact on creative and professional jobs and its implications for copyright infringement.

Tesla (TSLA, Financial) has initiated a recall of over 1.62 million vehicles in China due to issues with automatic assisted steering and door latch controls. The recall follows a similar action in the U.S. last month and highlights the challenges the electric vehicle maker faces in maintaining quality and safety standards in its rapidly expanding fleet.

Constellation Brands (STZ, Financial) reported mixed fiscal Q3 results and lowered its profit outlook for the year. While the company beat earnings expectations, it missed revenue targets and anticipates a decline in net sales for its wine and spirits division. The beer segment, however, continues to drive growth for Constellation, with an expected increase in net sales for fiscal 2024.

Seeking Alpha revealed the results of its 2023 analyst market prediction contest, showing that most analysts underestimated the S&P 500's closing value. The contest highlights the challenges of forecasting market performance, particularly after a year of significant volatility.