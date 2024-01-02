Progyny Inc CFO Mark Livingston Sells 12,368 Shares

On January 2, 2024, Mark Livingston, the Chief Financial Officer of Progyny Inc (PGNY, Financial), sold 12,368 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. Progyny Inc is a company that provides fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. It offers fertility solutions for self-insured employers, including access to a network of fertility specialists, treatment management, pharmacy benefits, and emotional support.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 37,455 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 43 insider sells for Progyny Inc.

Shares of Progyny Inc were trading at $36.59 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $3.478 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 69.81, which is above the industry median of 26.975 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a price of $36.59 and a GF Value of $80.66, Progyny Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.45, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

