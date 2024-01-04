On January 4, 2024, Jeffrey Mirviss, EVP & Pres, Periph Intervent of Boston Scientific Corp (BSX, Financial), executed a sale of 15,000 shares in the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Boston Scientific Corporation is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets a range of medical devices used in various interventional medical specialties, including interventional cardiology, peripheral interventions, cardiac rhythm management, electrophysiology, endoscopy, urology, pelvic health, and neuromodulation.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 52,910 shares and has not made any purchases. The company's insider transaction history indicates a total of 36 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

On the day of the sale, shares of Boston Scientific Corp were trading at $58.4, resulting in a market cap of $85.203 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 70.93, which is above the industry median of 30.29 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.13, with a GF Value of $51.62, indicating that Boston Scientific Corp was modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

