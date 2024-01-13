Sean Power, the CFO of TG Therapeutics Inc, sold 47,867 shares of the company on January 3, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. TG Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. With an emphasis on developing innovative and combinational therapies, TG Therapeutics Inc aims to improve patient care in these areas.

The insider's transaction involved a total of 47,867 shares at a price of $16.91 each. This transaction resulted in a total value of $809,625.97. Over the past year, the insider has sold a cumulative total of 121,514 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history at TG Therapeutics Inc over the past year indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying. There have been 2 insider buys and 3 insider sells during this period.

On the date of the insider's recent sell, shares of TG Therapeutics Inc were trading at $16.91, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.975 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.04, with a GF Value of $419.27. This valuation suggests that TG Therapeutics Inc is categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice, according to GuruFocus's metrics.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and may be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs or portfolio diversification strategies.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and stock performance, investors are encouraged to review the full SEC filings and consult with financial advisors.

